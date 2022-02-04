German Government Calls on Russia to Repeal Measures Against DW

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The German Federal Government denounces Russian steps against German state media Deutsche Welle (DW) made in the wake of Germany banning the Russian broadcaster RT DE, and calls on Moscow to revoke the decision, Deputy Government Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday.

"The German government strongly condemns the measures announced against Deutsche Welle. These measures are completely unfounded and contradictory to the freedom of speech," Buchner said at a briefing.

He added that Germany "would very much hope" that Russia repeals the measures introduced against DW and "think about this situation once again."

"This is in no way unacceptable or proportionate. The journalistic work of RT DE in Germany has never been restricted. Therefore, our urgent appeal to the Russian side is as follows, not to use the licensing and legal problems of the broadcaster to limit freedom of speech and the media," Buchner said.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow would close the DW bureau, annul the accreditation of its employees, and terminate DW satellite and other broadcasts in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.

Meanwhile, the ministry's official told Sputnik that if Germany revisits its position on RT DE, Moscow will respond in kind. The source also noted that during the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Moscow last week, solutions to the RT DE dispute were proposed, but Berlin refused to discuss them.

RT DE received a broadcasting license in Serbia, which under the European Convention on Transfrontier Television accords RT the right to broadcast in most EU countries, including Germany.

Earlier in the day, German Minister for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth said she believes Russia and Germany should pursue dialogue and de-escalation in light of the the controversy and suggested that RT DE could apply for a broadcasting license in Germany.

On Wednesday, German media regulator MABB officially banned broadcasts by RT DE in Germany, claiming that the organizers did not have the necessary permission. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it will begin to take retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia, with RT saying it will appeal MABB decision in court.