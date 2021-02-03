German Government Cannot Rule Out New Sanctions on Russia Over Navalny Court Ruling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The German government cannot rule out new sanctions against Russia over the court decision on real prison time for Alexey Navalny, a spokesman for the cabinet, Steffen Seibert, said Wednesday.

"In October last year we adopted sanctions against Russia because of Navalny's poisoning. After this court decision, there will be new consultations in the EU, new sanctions cannot be ruled out," Seibert said.

On Tuesday, a court in Moscow ruled to replace Navalny's suspended sentence over the Yves Rocher fraud case with 3.5 years in prison. A number of Western countries have called on Moscow to release Navalny, but the Russian Foreign Ministry has called on foreign countries to respect international laws. The Kremlin said it would not heed any lectures on Navalny's case from abroad.

There have been three hearings on Navalny's suspended sentence, but until Tuesday, the court never replaced it with real time in prison.

However, according to the Russian detention authority, Navalny has missed almost 60 check-ins required under the rules of his sentence in the past three years. He has also received several fines and administrative convictions. Each of these facts could be grounds for replacing his suspended sentence.

Navalny was detained on January 17 after his return from Germany, where he received medical treatment. On August 20, he was hospitalized in Omsk. The doctors there suggested that he had suffered a metabolic dysfunction, but it was unclear what caused. According to the doctors in Omsk, no traces of poison were found in Navalny's samples. He was later transferred to Germany, whose government soon said that he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. According to Berlin, this conclusion was confirmed by labs in Sweden and France. Moscow said it had not received any reply from Berlin on the reasons for their conclusions.