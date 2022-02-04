German Government Confirms That Chancellor Will Visit Moscow on February 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a visit to Russia on February 15, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday.

The Kremlin has also announced Scholz's visit to Moscow on February 15.

"On Monday, February 14 ... Scholz will travel to Kiev, and on February 15, to Moscow. I cannot tell you details about the trips yet, planning is in progress," Buchner told a briefing.