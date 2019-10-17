German government cuts 2020 growth forecast, says 'no crisis' ahead

Berlin has slashed its growth outlook for 2020 to 1.0 percent from 1.5 percent previously, the economy ministry said Thursday, but insisted "no crisis" threatened the German economy

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Berlin has slashed its growth outlook for 2020 to 1.0 percent from 1.5 percent previously, the economy ministry said Thursday, but insisted "no crisis" threatened the German economy.

"Even if prospects are currently muted, there is no threat of an economic crisis," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement, saying trade conflicts, Brexit and other foreign sources of uncertainty were weighing on Europe's largest economy.