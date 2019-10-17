UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Government Cuts 2020 Growth Forecast, Says 'no Crisis' Ahead

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

German government cuts 2020 growth forecast, says 'no crisis' ahead

Berlin has slashed its growth outlook for 2020 to 1.0 percent from 1.5 percent previously, the economy ministry said Thursday, but insisted "no crisis" threatened the German economy

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Berlin has slashed its growth outlook for 2020 to 1.0 percent from 1.5 percent previously, the economy ministry said Thursday, but insisted "no crisis" threatened the German economy.

"Even if prospects are currently muted, there is no threat of an economic crisis," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement, saying trade conflicts, Brexit and other foreign sources of uncertainty were weighing on Europe's largest economy.

Related Topics

Europe Threatened German Berlin Brexit 2020 From

Recent Stories

WWF appreciates Royal Couple’s efforts to highli ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS Business School arranged orientation sessionf ..

6 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs400, traded at Rs87,000 per tol ..

57 seconds ago

Kremlin Issues Reminder on Access-Restricted Areas ..

1 minute ago

India expansionist power aims to engulf entire Sou ..

1 minute ago

Malaysia held talks with Goldman over 1MDB charges ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.