German Government Decides to Send 14 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The German government has decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in the cabinet that Germany would further increase its military support for Ukraine. He said that the Federal government had decided to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with Leopard 2 main battle tanks," Hebestreit told reporters.

The decision was made following intensive negotiations held with Germany's closest European and international partners, the official added.

"The goal is to quickly raise two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine. At the first stage, Germany will provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the stocks of the Bundeswehr," the spokesman said.

Germany's European partners, in turn, will also hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the official said.

Additionally, Germany's new aid package will include ammunition, system maintenance, and assistance in logistics, he said.