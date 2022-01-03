German Government Declines to Confirm Putin-Scholz Meeting in January

The German Cabinet on Monday declined to confirm a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor Olaf Scholz in January

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The German Cabinet on Monday declined to confirm a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor Olaf Scholz in January.

Earlier in the day, the Bild tabloid reported that Scholz was planning to meet with Putin later this month. The chancellor reportedly wants to have a new beginning in bilateral ties with Moscow.

"We announce possible meetings of the chancellor, as usual, in a timely manner. At the moment I have nothing to report about it," Federal Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a briefing, when asked about the potential meeting.

The two leaders had a phone call on December 21, when they discussed a set of bilateral issues, including Moscow's proposals on security guarantees and the situation in Ukraine, among other topics.