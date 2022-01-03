UrduPoint.com

German Government Declines To Confirm Putin-Scholz Meeting In January

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 06:41 PM

German Government Declines to Confirm Putin-Scholz Meeting in January

The German Cabinet on Monday declined to confirm a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor Olaf Scholz in January

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The German Cabinet on Monday declined to confirm a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor Olaf Scholz in January.

Earlier in the day, the Bild tabloid reported that Scholz was planning to meet with Putin later this month. The chancellor reportedly wants to have a new beginning in bilateral ties with Moscow.

"We announce possible meetings of the chancellor, as usual, in a timely manner. At the moment I have nothing to report about it," Federal Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a briefing, when asked about the potential meeting.

The two leaders had a phone call on December 21, when they discussed a set of bilateral issues, including Moscow's proposals on security guarantees and the situation in Ukraine, among other topics.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Vladimir Putin January December Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Impossible to run the country without loans: Mian ..

Impossible to run the country without loans: Mian Zahid Hussain

50 minutes ago
 UVAS holds meeting on pre International Poultry Ex ..

UVAS holds meeting on pre International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Conferenc ..

52 minutes ago
 I learned a lot from Professor: Babar Azam

I learned a lot from Professor: Babar Azam

3 minutes ago
 Wife among three arrested in killing of Advocate O ..

Wife among three arrested in killing of Advocate Omar Khitab Sherani: DPO

3 minutes ago
 No new death from Corona in KP

No new death from Corona in KP

3 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 03 J ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 03 Jan 2022

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.