German Government Denies Media Reports on Plans to Expel 30 Russian Diplomats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) There are no plans to expel 30 Russian diplomats and such measures are not being considered, German government spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday, commenting on relevant media reports.

Over the weekend, German media reported that that the German Foreign Ministry planned to expel more than 30 Russian diplomats accredited in Berlin.

"At the moment, we are not considering the expulsion of Russian diplomats," Sasse told reporters.