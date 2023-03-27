UrduPoint.com

German Government Denies Media Reports On Plans To Expel 30 Russian Diplomats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

German Government Denies Media Reports on Plans to Expel 30 Russian Diplomats

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) There are no plans to expel 30 Russian diplomats and such measures are not being considered, German government spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday, commenting on relevant media reports.

Over the weekend, German media reported that that the German Foreign Ministry planned to expel more than 30 Russian diplomats accredited in Berlin.

"At the moment, we are not considering the expulsion of Russian diplomats," Sasse told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia German Berlin Media Government

Recent Stories

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker ..

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker CM Naqvi

44 minutes ago
 UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional F ..

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 ..

55 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability workshop and AI Minecraft Challenge f ..

55 minutes ago
 Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Underse ..

Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Undersecretary

55 minutes ago
 ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s y ..

ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nation’s youth, help develop their skill ..

55 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Hea ..

MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Healthy Work Environment – Chec ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.