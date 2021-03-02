German Government Determined to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Until Late March - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The German government is determined to extend the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown until the end of March, business Insider reported on Monday, citing government sources.

According to the news outlet, the decision regarding the lockdown extension would be made during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's virtual meeting with the heads of the country's states that was scheduled for Wednesday.

The German government implemented the current lockdown in early November and gradually extended it until March 7.

Under the coronavirus-related restrictions, all non-essential shops in Germany are closed, wearing of medical masks became mandatory. However, Berlin has already started to ease the restrictions, and, on March 1, the country's hairdressers were allowed to resume operation.

The country has confirmed 2,447,068 COVID-19 cases, with 70,105 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, Germany registered 4,732 new infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute.