UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Government Determined To Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Until Late March - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:00 AM

German Government Determined to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Until Late March - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The German government is determined to extend the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown until the end of March, business Insider reported on Monday, citing government sources.

According to the news outlet, the decision regarding the lockdown extension would be made during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's virtual meeting with the heads of the country's states that was scheduled for Wednesday.

The German government implemented the current lockdown in early November and gradually extended it until March 7.

Under the coronavirus-related restrictions, all non-essential shops in Germany are closed, wearing of medical masks became mandatory. However, Berlin has already started to ease the restrictions, and, on March 1, the country's hairdressers were allowed to resume operation.

The country has confirmed 2,447,068 COVID-19 cases, with 70,105 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, Germany registered 4,732 new infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Related Topics

Business German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel March November All Government

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

New US Envoy to UN Says Looks Forward to Engaging ..

20 minutes ago

Finland's New State of Emergency Allows to Support ..

20 minutes ago

Slovakia Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.