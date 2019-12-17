UrduPoint.com
German Government Expects US to Impose Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 This Week - Reports

The German government expects the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be imposed this week, no later than Friday, and believes this might interfere with laying down the pipes in Danish waters, Bild newspaper reported Tuesday citing an internal document of the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The German government expects the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be imposed this week, no later than Friday, and believes this might interfere with laying down the pipes in Danish waters, Bild newspaper reported Tuesday citing an internal document of the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

"The Federal Government does not rule out the possibility that the announced sanctions will be an obstacle to pipe-laying work in the Danish exclusive economic zone," the document read, as quoted by Bild.

According to the document, Berlin intends to study the law once it has been signed by US President Donald Trump and decide which "specific measures" to use in response.

At the same time, the document suggests that the German government considers it possible that the work on the pipeline could be done within the wind-down 30 days allowed by the law on sanctions.

