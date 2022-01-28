German Government Expels Russian Diplomat Over Alleged Espionage - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The German government expelled a Russian diplomat from the country, declaring him persona undesirable in connection with suspicions of espionage, Der Spiegel reported, citing a source.

According to the news outlet, the staffer of the Russian consulate in Munich was allegedly an employee of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

He was detained as part of an investigation against Russian Ilnur N, who worked at the natural science department of one of the German universities and whose detention became known last year and against whom the German Prosecutor General's Office filed espionage charges earlier this week.