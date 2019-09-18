UrduPoint.com
German Government Extends Ban On Arms Supplies To Saudi Arabia For 6 Months - Reports

Wed 18th September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The German government has extended its ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia for six more months, until March 31, 2020, the DPA news agency reported Wednesday.

The German authorities imposed an arms exports ban on Saudi Arabia last fall, amid criticism toward Riyadh over the assassination of opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Berlin's move prompted Paris and London to ask Berlin to revoke the ban, since some of French and UK weapon companies used German components.

The blocked export items included RR Meteor air-to-air missiles for Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, which are purchased by Saudi Arabia.

In late March, the German government decided to extend its ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia until September 30. Prior to that, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the development of the situation in Yemen, where a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia has been carrying out airstrikes against Houthi rebels, was among the reasons for the decision to extend the embargo.

