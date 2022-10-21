UrduPoint.com

German Government Extends Bundeswehr Mission In Iraq Until End Of October 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 10:31 PM

The German government said on Friday that it decided to extend the mission of its armed forces, the Bundeswehr, in Iraq until the end of October 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The German government said on Friday that it decided to extend the mission of its armed forces, the Bundeswehr, in Iraq until the end of October 2023.

"The Federal Armed Forces will continue their deployment to combat Islamic State (IS) (banned in Russia) and assist with the stabilisation of Iraq. Up to 500 soldiers may be deployed up to 31 October 2023 to help bring about a long-term stabilisation in Iraq," the message read.

The Bundestag, the national parliament, approved the extension on October 5.

The government noted that although "significant progress" has been made by the international community in recent years, the IS continued to carry out attacks against Iraqi forces and civilians, as well as critical infrastructure of the country.

The mission of the German forces in Iraq, deployed at the request of the Iraqi authorities, provides aerial surveillance and training to Iraqi forces, according to the German government.

In January 2021, Germany extended its military mission in Iraq until this October.

