UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Government Extends Condolences Over Hanau Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

German Government Extends Condolences Over Hanau Shooting

The German government has extended condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting attack in the town of Hanau, which left 11 people killed, including the attacker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The German government has extended condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting attack in the town of Hanau, which left 11 people killed, including the attacker.

"Today in the morning our thoughts are with the resident of Hanau, where the terrible crime occurred. We extend deep condolences to the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

We hope that those injured will recover soon," German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Twitter.

Overnight into Thursday, an unknown gunman opened fire at two shisha bars and a bookmaker's office in Hanau. The attacker acted alone. Later, the suspected shooter was found dead at his house and another body was discovered nearby. A total of 11 people were killed in the incident.

Hanau is located just 12 miles from Frankfurt, the financial capital of the European Union and the location of one of the largest airports in Europe.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Europe Twitter German European Union Shisha Frankfurt From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PML-Q Chief advices PM Imran Khan to stay away fro ..

5 minutes ago

Minor girl drowns into canal in Multan

49 seconds ago

Syrian Transport Minister Says Flights From Aleppo ..

51 seconds ago

I would love if more international team consider t ..

5 minutes ago

'Islamabad Funfair' to kick off tomorrow at F-9 pa ..

53 seconds ago

Excavation yields recovery of statue from Dillu Ro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.