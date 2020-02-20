German Government Extends Condolences Over Hanau Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The German government has extended condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting attack in the town of Hanau, which left 11 people killed, including the attacker.

"Today in the morning our thoughts are with the resident of Hanau, where the terrible crime occurred. We extend deep condolences to the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.

We hope that those injured will recover soon," German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Twitter.

Overnight into Thursday, an unknown gunman opened fire at two shisha bars and a bookmaker's office in Hanau. The attacker acted alone. Later, the suspected shooter was found dead at his house and another body was discovered nearby. A total of 11 people were killed in the incident.

Hanau is located just 12 miles from Frankfurt, the financial capital of the European Union and the location of one of the largest airports in Europe.