German Government Extends Military Mission in Iraq Until October - Spokesman

German authorities agreed to extend their military mission in Iraq until October, but the decision has yet to be approved by the German parliament, Federal Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) German authorities agreed to extend their military mission in Iraq until October, but the decision has yet to be approved by the German parliament, Federal Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"The government made the decision to extend this mission ... until October 31, 2022, a total of up to 500 soldiers may take part in it," Hebestreit said.

He added that the decision must also be approved by the German parliament.

German troops, dispatched to Iraq as part of the international coalition fighting the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia), were training Iraqi soldiers until January 2020, when the mission was interrupted by the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Coalition forces, including Germany, temporarily suspended their missions and transferred their troops to neighboring countries.