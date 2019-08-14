German Government Following Situation in Hong Kong With Growing Concern

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Berlin is following the situation in Hong Kong with growing concern as the Asian metropolis continues to be rocked by violent mass protests, German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday.

"The German government is monitoring the situation in the Chinese special regulation zone of Hong Kong with great attention and growing concern. Freedom of speech and the rule of law have had a long tradition in Hong Kong ... We appeal to all sides to abandon the further use of violence and escalating the situation. Dialogue is the most optimal tool for these purposes," Demmer said at a briefing.

Anti-government mass demonstrations in Hong Kong escalated on Tuesday when protesters staged a new sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport, prompting the cancellation of flights.

Hong Kong has been facing mass demonstrations since early June as its authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill and the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments and also call for investigations into the actions of police during previous protests.