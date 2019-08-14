UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Government Following Situation In Hong Kong With Growing Concern

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

German Government Following Situation in Hong Kong With Growing Concern

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Berlin is following the situation in Hong Kong with growing concern as the Asian metropolis continues to be rocked by violent mass protests, German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday.

"The German government is monitoring the situation in the Chinese special regulation zone of Hong Kong with great attention and growing concern. Freedom of speech and the rule of law have had a long tradition in Hong Kong ... We appeal to all sides to abandon the further use of violence and escalating the situation. Dialogue is the most optimal tool for these purposes," Demmer said at a briefing.

Anti-government mass demonstrations in Hong Kong escalated on Tuesday when protesters staged a new sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport, prompting the cancellation of flights.

Hong Kong has been facing mass demonstrations since early June as its authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill and the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments and also call for investigations into the actions of police during previous protests.

Related Topics

Police China German Berlin Hong Kong June All Government Agreement Asia Airport

Recent Stories

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

29 minutes ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

44 minutes ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

1 hour ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

2 hours ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.