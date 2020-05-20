German Government Holds 1st Meeting of New Committee Against Far-Right Extremism

The German cabinet of ministers has held the first meeting of the recently established committee for combating far-right extremism, government spokesman Steffan Seibert said on Wednesday

"[The committee's goal is] to facilitate the implementation of a large package of measures that we worked out last October against far-right extremism and hate crimes, and to develop new measures to effectively combat these phenomena," Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman said that the very emergence of such a committee was a signal that the German government had attached great importance to the fight against far-right extremism, which is "the biggest threat to our public life.



According to Seibert, the committee will also deal with issues pertaining to the living conditions of migrants and the Jewish community in Germany.

The commission was established on March 18 as an executive authority to implement counterextremist measures developed by the German government last October. These measures came on the heels of two notorious hate crimes in 2019: a shooting attack on a synagogue in the city of Halle in October and the murder of a pro-refugee municipal official in the city of Kassel in June.