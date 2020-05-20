UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Government Holds 1st Meeting Of New Committee Against Far-Right Extremism

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

German Government Holds 1st Meeting of New Committee Against Far-Right Extremism

The German cabinet of ministers has held the first meeting of the recently established committee for combating far-right extremism, government spokesman Steffan Seibert said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The German cabinet of ministers has held the first meeting of the recently established committee for combating far-right extremism, government spokesman Steffan Seibert said on Wednesday.

"[The committee's goal is] to facilitate the implementation of a large package of measures that we worked out last October against far-right extremism and hate crimes, and to develop new measures to effectively combat these phenomena," Seibert said at a briefing.

The spokesman said that the very emergence of such a committee was a signal that the German government had attached great importance to the fight against far-right extremism, which is "the biggest threat to our public life.

"

According to Seibert, the committee will also deal with issues pertaining to the living conditions of migrants and the Jewish community in Germany.

The commission was established on March 18 as an executive authority to implement counterextremist measures developed by the German government last October. These measures came on the heels of two notorious hate crimes in 2019: a shooting attack on a synagogue in the city of Halle in October and the murder of a pro-refugee municipal official in the city of Kassel in June.

Related Topics

Murder Attack German Germany Kassel March June October 2019 Jew Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

16 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

17 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

31 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

32 minutes ago

ADFD joins Arab Coordination Group effort to provi ..

32 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.