German government in crisis: What happens next?

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Germany was mired in political turmoil Thursday, a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked his rebellious finance minister, ending the ruling three-party coalition.

Scholz said he would call a confidence vote by January 15, which would likely lead to elections in March.

But all major opposition parties are heaping pressure on him to seek the parliamentary vote now, paving the way for elections by January 2025.

- What happened? -

Germany has been governed since 2021 by Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in a coalition with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP).

The government -- nicknamed the 'traffic light' coalition after the colours of the three parties -- took office with lofty promises of change after 16 years of Angela Merkel.

But the coalition has long been plagued by bitter infighting on a huge range of issues from immigration and climate to budget woes and how to revive the ailing economy.

Months of discord finally reached a critical point on Wednesday after crunch talks at the chancellery that ended in Scholz's surprise sacking of Lindner.

- Traffic lights out -

Scholz plans to carry on ruling as head of a minority government with the Greens, but without Lindner's FDP.

Robert Habeck, Scholz's vice chancellor and the de facto leader of the Greens, said he supports this scenario.

"We will use this time to show unity with the remaining government," he said, adding that the crisis had created "a new impetus" for the government.

Without the FDP, the government will be down 91 lawmakers.

The SPD has 207 seats and the Greens 117, leaving them short of the 367 votes needed for a majority.

A minority government would no longer be able to pass any legislation on its own and would need the support of opposition parties.

Scholz will on Thursday hold talks with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the conservative CDU-CSU alliance, the biggest opposition force.

The chancellor said he wanted to seek "constructive cooperation on issues that are crucial for our country", especially the "rapid strengthening of our economy and our defence.

However, the range of issues on which Merz's centre-right party is likely to offer any support to Scholz's government is very narrow.

- Multiple crises -

The crisis could hardly have come at a worse time, exploding on the same day as Donald Trump was re-elected to the White House and with pressing issues on the domestic political agenda.

With Trump expected to reduce US support for Ukraine, the pressure will be on Europe -- and especially Germany as Kyiv's second-biggest backer -- to step up its support.

At home, Germany is battling sluggish growth and a deep crisis in its once-revered car industry.

Scholz has already named a list of urgent domestic legislation he wishes to get passed before the end of the year, including tax and pension reforms as well as "immediate measures for our industry".

- Looming elections -

According to the German constitution, a chancellor can call for a vote of confidence in the Bundestag to confirm whether they still have the support of the lower house of parliament.

If the chancellor fails to win a majority, they can then ask the president to dissolve parliament within 21 days.

Elections must then be held within 60 days.

If the vote of confidence is held on January 15, the poll would take place by late March -- more than half a year earlier than Germany's next scheduled election in September 2025.

But Scholz is already facing calls from the CDU/CSU alliance to hold a confidence vote immediately.

Merz, the CDU leader who hopes to become Germany's next chancellor, urged Scholz to seek a confidence vote right away to allow for January elections.

Speaking on Thursday, Merz said Scholz's coalition had "failed" and declared that "the decision taken last night... is the end of the coalition government and thus the end of this legislative period".