German Government Mulls Allocating $20.8Bln To Curb Ammunition Shortages - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 10:11 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a meeting on Monday with ministries and advisers on the issue of ammunition shortages, with the federal government potentially spending $20.8 billion of public funds to replenish supplies, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday

Last week, German media reported that the country's chancellor will convene an emergency meeting early this week to address ammunition shortages in the German army, caused in part by supplies to Ukraine and budget problems.

"Of course, there will be a substantive discussion of the ammunition issue that is occupying us.

It is in the perspective that the federal government and the Bundestag want to spend 20 billion Euros ($20.8 billion) of the budget to replenish supplies," the spokesman said during the briefing, commenting on today's governmental meeting.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

