German Government Not Commenting on Reports on Inviting Russia to EU Summit

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The German government has told Sputnik that it is not commenting on reports on the German-French talks on inviting Russia to join the EU Summit.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported citing diplomatic sources that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron want the European Union to consider inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit of European leaders.

"Germany and France usually coordinate their activities prior to EU summits and prepare initiatives. Please understand that we are making no comments on the contents of the internal coordination," a representative of the German government said.

According to Financial Times, Germany and France have also called for the development of a new EU strategy for closer engagement with Russia to develop discussions with Moscow after the Russian-US summit in Geneva.