German Government On Position On Nord Stream 2: Compliance Check Needed
It is necessary to wait for a legal check for compliance with European energy criteria, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said, commenting on the position of the new German government on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
"The point of view on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is contained in sounding documents (drawn up during the formation of the new German government) between the three ruling parties, it is clearly regulated there that a check is expected in accordance with European energy legal criteria, it is necessary to wait for it," the spokesman said.