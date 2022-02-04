German Government Refuses to Comment on Russia-China Statement Against NATO Expansion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner on Friday refused to comment on a joint statement of Russia and China against NATO expansion.

"I will not provide any comments on this position," Buchner said in a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping held a meeting and signed the joint declaration on outcomes. Both leaders opposed further enlargement of NATO and called on the alliance to abandon "its ideologized cold war approaches."