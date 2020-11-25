(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The German government reserves the right to decide on the further application of the results of samples studies of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the OPCW, the government said in its response to the parliamentary request of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction in the German Bundestag.

"As part of technical support in accordance with Article VIII, 38 (e) of the CWC, the Federal government has asked the OPCW to take biomedical samples from Alexey Navalny and test them in the organization's reference laboratories. These measures were taken to preserve the evidence. The federal government will decide what to do with the results further," the response says.

The government said that "foreign experts were not involved" in the study of Navalny's samples at the Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology of the German Bundeswehr. At the same time, German, French and Swedish laboratories worked with "biomedical samples taken from Alexey Navalny."

The traces found do not indicate the original physical state of the substance used, the cabinet said.

There were other items, besides a bottle of water, with traces of a substance from the Novichok group in the Navalny case, according to the response.

"Yes," the government answered to the AfD faction's question "Are there, according to the federal government, any other items with traces of Novichok in the Navalny case, in addition to the water bottle?"

The government also reiterated that the exact composition of the substance allegedly used against Navalny was not disclosed due to the "high risk of proliferation."

The government said it had no information on who and where had brought the bottle with possible traces of the poison, allegedly used against Navalny, to Berlin.

"No," it also answered to the question "Was the German government aware at the time of the flight from Omsk to Berlin that the Cinema for Peace [fthe und that brought Navalny to Berlin] founder allegedly allowed Navalny's team, in response to his request, to take bottles of water, one of which allegedly contained a toxic substance, on the rescue plane?"