German Government Says Charite Doctors Diagnosed Navalny Without Political Influence

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Doctors at the Charite clinical center in Berlin, where Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is being treated, were not subjected to political influence when diagnosing the patient, German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demme said on Wednesday, adding that the government fully trusted the Berlin doctors' judgment.

On Monday, German doctors said that Navalny had poisoning, however, tests to determine the exact substance used in his poisoning were still underway. Russian doctors, in turn, said they disagreed with the assessment of their European colleagues. On Tuesday, the Russian side, at a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, drew attention to the suspicious haste with which the United States and the European Union picked up the version that Navalny had allegedly been poisoned.

"I will not comment on individual statements. Generally speaking, the reaction of the Federal government is based on the attending physicians' clinical data, it is self-evident that these data were obtained without any political influence," Demmer said, commenting on Moscow's criticism of the German authorities.

When asked whether both German and Russian doctors should publish their data in order to discuss and assess the discrepancies, the spokeswoman cited the joint statement issued by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"The federal government expects a transparent and prompt clarification from the Russian authorities, and it fully trusts the work of the doctors who treat Navalny at Charite," Demmer noted.

Merkel and Maas called for a comprehensive inquiry by Russia into the case and prosecution of perpetrators, if any, after the Charite doctors claimed that they had found traces of intoxication in Navalny's body.

The Russian opposition figure fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow and was hospitalized after an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk. Navalny's spokeswoman alleged immediately that he may have been poisoned, but Omsk doctors said there were no traces of poison in Navalny's blood or urine and suggested metabolic disbalance and low sugar level as the main working diagnosis.

On Saturday, Navalny was transported to the Charite clinic in Berlin, where doctors said he appears to have experienced being intoxicated with cholinesterase inhibitors.