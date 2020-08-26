UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Government Says Charite Doctors Diagnosed Navalny Without Political Influence

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:44 PM

German Government Says Charite Doctors Diagnosed Navalny Without Political Influence

Doctors at the Charite clinical center in Berlin, where Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is being treated, were not subjected to political influence when diagnosing the patient, German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demme said on Wednesday, adding that the government fully trusted the Berlin doctors' judgment

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Doctors at the Charite clinical center in Berlin, where Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is being treated, were not subjected to political influence when diagnosing the patient, German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demme said on Wednesday, adding that the government fully trusted the Berlin doctors' judgment.

On Monday, German doctors said that Navalny had poisoning, however, tests to determine the exact substance used in his poisoning were still underway. Russian doctors, in turn, said they disagreed with the assessment of their European colleagues. On Tuesday, the Russian side, at a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, drew attention to the suspicious haste with which the United States and the European Union picked up the version that Navalny had allegedly been poisoned.

"I will not comment on individual statements. Generally speaking, the reaction of the Federal government is based on the attending physicians' clinical data, it is self-evident that these data were obtained without any political influence," Demmer said, commenting on Moscow's criticism of the German authorities.

When asked whether both German and Russian doctors should publish their data in order to discuss and assess the discrepancies, the spokeswoman cited the joint statement issued by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"The federal government expects a transparent and prompt clarification from the Russian authorities, and it fully trusts the work of the doctors who treat Navalny at Charite," Demmer noted.

Merkel and Maas called for a comprehensive inquiry by Russia into the case and prosecution of perpetrators, if any, after the Charite doctors claimed that they had found traces of intoxication in Navalny's body.

The Russian opposition figure fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow and was hospitalized after an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk. Navalny's spokeswoman alleged immediately that he may have been poisoned, but Omsk doctors said there were no traces of poison in Navalny's blood or urine and suggested metabolic disbalance and low sugar level as the main working diagnosis.

On Saturday, Navalny was transported to the Charite clinic in Berlin, where doctors said he appears to have experienced being intoxicated with cholinesterase inhibitors.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German European Union Berlin Omsk Tomsk United States Angela Merkel May From Government Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

16 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

31 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

31 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses case against Shahza ..

2 minutes ago

CPO visits procession routes to review security ar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.