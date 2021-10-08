German Government Says Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 Possible Based on Deal With US

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Berlin believes that the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is possible on the basis of an agreement concluded with the United States, the German government said in response to the request of the Alternative for Germany faction in the German Bundestag of the previous convocation, the text of the document was seen by Sputnik.

"The Federal government rejects extraterritorial sanctions such as those threatened and imposed by the US in connection with Nord Stream 2. The federal government has also held talks with the US government to prevent possible further US sanctions. As a result, the joint statement by the United States of America and Germany in support of Ukraine, European energy security and our climate goals was adopted.

The federal government assumes that on this basis it will be possible to operate the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," the government said.

When asked why the German government still saw the need to negotiate the European project Nord Stream 2 with the United States, the document states that Berlin "is in close exchange with the US government as Germany's close foreign and security partner." which includes "US concerns about the Nord Stream 2 project, as well as the associated sanctions threats."

This exchange is also "confidential" and "these negotiations are confidential". The German government also proceeds from the assumption that the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will continue after 2024.