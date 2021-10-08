UrduPoint.com

German Government Says Commissioning Of Nord Stream 2 Possible Based On Deal With US

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

German Government Says Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 Possible Based on Deal With US

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Berlin believes that the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is possible on the basis of an agreement concluded with the United States, the German government said in response to the request of the Alternative for Germany faction in the German Bundestag of the previous convocation, the text of the document was seen by Sputnik.

"The Federal government rejects extraterritorial sanctions such as those threatened and imposed by the US in connection with Nord Stream 2. The federal government has also held talks with the US government to prevent possible further US sanctions. As a result, the joint statement by the United States of America and Germany in support of Ukraine, European energy security and our climate goals was adopted.

The federal government assumes that on this basis it will be possible to operate the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," the government said.

When asked why the German government still saw the need to negotiate the European project Nord Stream 2 with the United States, the document states that Berlin "is in close exchange with the US government as Germany's close foreign and security partner." which includes "US concerns about the Nord Stream 2 project, as well as the associated sanctions threats."

This exchange is also "confidential" and "these negotiations are confidential". The German government also proceeds from the assumption that the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will continue after 2024.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Threatened German Germany Berlin Nord United States Gas From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

2 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

2 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

2 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Bi ..

Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Birds Day 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.