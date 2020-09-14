UrduPoint.com
German Government Says Involved OPCW In Navalny's Case Evidence Analysis

Germany involved the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the analysis of the evidence in the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the government's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Germany involved the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the analysis of the evidence in the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the government's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday.

"A clarification on Navalny: The Federal government has involved the OPCW in the analysis of evidence.

In addition, two other international laboratories confirmed that a nerve agent of a Novichok group was the cause of the poisoning," Seibert said said on Twitter.

According to the spokesman's statement, the results of the analysis by special laboratories in France and Sweden confirmed Germany's conclusions.

Germany is reiterating its call on Russia to provide clarifications on the incident and remaining in contact with European partners on further steps, the spokesman said.

