German Government Says No Plans for New Berlin-Warsaw Talks on Wartime Reparations

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) No new negotiations on the topic of wartime reparations between Germany and Poland are planned, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

"No new negotiations on the topic of reparations between Germany and Poland are planned," Hebestreit told a briefing, adding that this matter is closed from Berlin's point of view.

The spokesperson specified that there was no such official request from Warsaw.

"Yesterday (Thursday), a message about this was presented to the public, but no official appeal to the German government with demands (on reparations) has been received so far," Hebestreit said.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Polish Law and Justice party (PiS), said on Thursday that Poland will demand 6.2 trillion Polish zlotys ($1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for the damage caused during World War II.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik that the Federal government's position on reparations to Poland remains unchanged and this issue is closed, while Germany continues to bear political and moral responsibility for the war.