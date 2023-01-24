UrduPoint.com

German Government Says Received Roland's Request On Supply Of Leopard 2 Tanks To Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The German government has received the request from Poland, asking for permission to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a government representative told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

Last week, the Polish leadership announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said earlier on Tuesday that Warsaw had requested permission from Germany to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"Poland's application for the export of Leopard 2 tanks was received by the Federal government," the representative said.

Applications for export licenses are "under consideration as a matter of urgency" and "in accordance with established procedures," the representative added.

