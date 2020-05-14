UrduPoint.com
German Government Says Russia's Kozak Visited Berlin Despite Sanctions To Discuss Ukraine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

German Government Says Russia's Kozak Visited Berlin Despite Sanctions to Discuss Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Discussion of such important topic as the Ukrainian settlement became the reason for the visit of the Kremlin administration's deputy head Dmitry Kozak to Berlin even despite EU sanctions against him, a spokesperson for the German government said on Wednesday.

"In the European Union, certain exceptions and procedures are provided for blocking entry, including previous information from other member states. Exceptions relate, for example, to negotiations to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. These rules have been respected," the spokesperson told Sputnik, answering whether the visit of Kozak means that the sanctions against him had been lifted on a temporary or permanent basis.

Earlier in the day, Kozak made a one-day working visit to Berlin at the invitation of the German side to discuss the Ukrainian settlement, as well as establish personal contact with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's aide.

Kozak is under US and EU sanctions in connection with Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. He is prohibited from entering the EU.

