German Government Says Unable To Announce That Normandy Four Will Hold New Meeting Soon

Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:14 PM

Berlin cannot currently announce that a new Normandy-format meeting on Donbas crisis settlement will be held in near future, the deputy spokeswoman for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier in the day that he considered it necessary for Normandy Four countries � Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany � to convene an urgent meeting amid escalating tensions in the breakaway Donbas region.

"I cannot tell you that a meeting in this format is planned," Demmer said, when a journalist asked her whether Normandy Four leaders planned to meet soon.

