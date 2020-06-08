German Government Spokesman Chides Anti-Racism Protesters for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday criticized protesters who rallied across the country against racial inequality over the weekend for breaking social distancing rules put in place to limit the spread of the new coronavirus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) German government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday criticized protesters who rallied across the country against racial inequality over the weekend for breaking social distancing rules put in place to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Demonstrations sending a clear signal against racism are a good thing. Racism must be defied everywhere, including here. But some of what we saw happen over the weekend was not good," he said during a daily briefing.

Right-leaning politicians in Germany have slammed the government for allowing thousands to throng squares in central Berlin on Saturday while sending in police to uphold social distancing norms during earlier rallies against the lockdown.

Seibert told reporters that Germans should be able to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest and follow strict rules that safeguard the nation against the pandemic.

Violations of these rules have led to the emergence of clusters in places that seemed to have brought the virus under control, he added.

"People attending such events should be able to wear masks and keep the 1.5 meter distance. But we saw that demonstrators did not do this... Their behavior increased risks for them and others," Seibert said.

Coronavirus curbs were defied all across Europe over the weekend, with protesters clashing with police in Berlin, London and Brussels. Anti-racism rallies were also held in Spain, Italy, Sweden, Hungary and Denmark.