UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Government Spokesman Chides Anti-Racism Protesters For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

German Government Spokesman Chides Anti-Racism Protesters for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday criticized protesters who rallied across the country against racial inequality over the weekend for breaking social distancing rules put in place to limit the spread of the new coronavirus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) German government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday criticized protesters who rallied across the country against racial inequality over the weekend for breaking social distancing rules put in place to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Demonstrations sending a clear signal against racism are a good thing. Racism must be defied everywhere, including here. But some of what we saw happen over the weekend was not good," he said during a daily briefing.

Right-leaning politicians in Germany have slammed the government for allowing thousands to throng squares in central Berlin on Saturday while sending in police to uphold social distancing norms during earlier rallies against the lockdown.

Seibert told reporters that Germans should be able to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest and follow strict rules that safeguard the nation against the pandemic.

Violations of these rules have led to the emergence of clusters in places that seemed to have brought the virus under control, he added.

"People attending such events should be able to wear masks and keep the 1.5 meter distance. But we saw that demonstrators did not do this... Their behavior increased risks for them and others," Seibert said.

Coronavirus curbs were defied all across Europe over the weekend, with protesters clashing with police in Berlin, London and Brussels. Anti-racism rallies were also held in Spain, Italy, Sweden, Hungary and Denmark.

Related Topics

Protest Police Europe German Germany Brussels London Berlin Spain Italy Sweden Hungary Denmark All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

57 seconds ago

MH17 suspect's lawyers say pandemic styming defenc ..

12 minutes ago

Oil giant BP to cut 10,000 jobs on virus fallout

12 minutes ago

Nacho suffers thigh injury, confirm Real Madrid

12 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister's Office Slams Toppling of Brist ..

12 minutes ago

Minnows Saarbruecken pray for another German Cup m ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.