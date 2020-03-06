UrduPoint.com
German Government Still Ready To Have Four-Way Talks On Syria's Idlib - Spokesman

German Government Still Ready to Have Four-Way Talks on Syria's Idlib - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The German government is still open to holding a four-way summit on Syria's Idlib, spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday, a day after Russia and Turkey agreed to a ceasefire in the restive province.

The summit aimed at de-escalating the tension in Idlib was proposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February. The talks were initially suggested to be held on March 5. However, on Thursday, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached an agreement on the Idlib ceasefire after marathon talks in Moscow.

The truce went into effect at midnight.

"The chancellor is ready in principle to have such negotiations," Seibert told reporters at a daily briefing.

During their talks in the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan also agreed to have joint patrols along a key M4 highway, which runs along the Syrian border with Turkey. It is controlled by Turkish-backed militants, who intensified attacks last month on the troops loyal to the Syrian government, displacing thousands of civilians.

