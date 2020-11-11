German Government to Decide on Closures of Schools, Kindergartens Next Week - Spokeswoman

The German government has not ruled out the closure of schools and kindergartens amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the final decision on this issue will be made at the meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the heads of the German states, Deputy Government Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said at a briefing on Wednesday

"I can not predict the decisions that are to be made during the Monday meeting, which has already been announced by journalists," Demmer said while responding to questions on whether or not schools and kindergartens in Germany would continue to operate.

On Tuesday, Germany signed a contract with BioNTech on the supply of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. According to German Health Minister Jehs Spahn, 18,487 new corona infections were reported nationwide within 24 hours. The country already closed bars, restaurants and other public places to limit contact between the citizens. Merkel urged Germans to stay at home to prevent the deterioration of the epidemiological situation.