German Government To Discuss Next Week Travel To Non-EU Countries - Maas

Wed 03rd June 2020

German Government to Discuss Next Week Travel to Non-EU Countries - Maas

Brussels will make a decision on free movement between the European Union and third countries this week, while Berlin plans to discuss this next week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Brussels will make a decision on free movement between the European Union and third countries this week, while Berlin plans to discuss this next week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"As for the third countries, we expect the European Commission to make a decision this week on whether restrictions on Europe entry from third countries will remain in place. Perhaps, we will discuss this at a government session next week," Maas said at a briefing.

He also said that Germany will lift restrictions on travel to the European Union, the United Kingdom and the Schengen Area on June 15.

