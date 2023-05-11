UrduPoint.com

German Government To Give Local Authorities $1.1Bln For Refugee Support In 2023 - Scholz

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 11:40 AM

German Government to Give Local Authorities $1.1Bln for Refugee Support in 2023 - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The German government will allocate another 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) to the Federal states for refugee housing this year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a resolution on Wednesday.

On May 10, Scholz discussed refugee support with German local authorities during a special conference that lasted several hours. The debate was constructive and a number of agreements were reached, Scholz said on a press conference following the negotiations.

"The federal government will increase lump sum refugee payment to the localities by 1 billion euros in 2023 in order to support the lands in providing additional benefits to their municipalities and financing digitalization of foreigner bodies," a resolution published on the chancellor's portal stated.

The chancellor and the local authorities also agreed on the need for further European efforts to make control and security of the EU borders more effective, the statement added.

"Achieving a sympathetic allocation system has to remain the goal of the shelter and refugee policy. This also includes a functioning Dublin procedure. The federal government will continue working within the European Union in order to provide an agreement on acceptance of refugees among all the member states," the resolution said.

Currently, people that seek refuge in Germany come not only from Ukraine, but also from other countries, the government's data said. The number of asylum applications has increased by 78.4% in January-April of 2023 compared with the same period last year.

The Dublin procedure is a protocol under the EU's Dublin Regulation that is designed to establish, which of the EU member states is responsible for examining the individual's asylum application.

