BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The German government released a communication on Tuesday reiterating the call on Russia to provide explanations with regard to the incident involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny after the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) found toxic chemicals in his samples.

Earlier in the day, an OPCW technical assistance mission said it had found traces of a cholinesterase inhibitor that has biomarkers similar to the toxic substances listed in the Annex on Chemicals to the Chemical Weapons Convention in Navalny's samples. However, this substance has not so far been listed in the document.

The findings were made available to Germany, where Navalny had underwent treatment from suspected poisoning.

"The Federal government [of Germany] is currently reviewing the detailed technical report which it received from the OPCW yesterday. The assessment of proliferation risks is important in the planned transfer or publication of the information and for the official listing [of the detected Novichok toxin with the OPCW]," the German government said.

"The information about the dangerous substance must not end up in the wrong hands. The German government reiterates its call on Russia to provide explanations on the incident," the statement read.