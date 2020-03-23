UrduPoint.com
German Govt Agrees Economic Package Worth Hundreds Of Billions In Virus Fight

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:33 PM

Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet on Monday agreed an unprecedented package of support to Europe's biggest economy worth hundreds of billions of euros to cushion the impact of measures to contain the novel coronavirus, government sources told AFP

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet on Monday agreed an unprecedented package of support to Europe's biggest economy worth hundreds of billions of Euros to cushion the impact of measures to contain the novel coronavirus, government sources told AFP.

Funded by a massive surge in government borrowing and comprising direct cash injections as well as far-reaching loan guarantees, the steps to help companies, workers and households are expected to be voted through by both houses of parliament by the end of the week.

