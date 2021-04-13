UrduPoint.com
German Govt Agrees Law For Curfews, Tougher Virus Measures: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:44 PM

The German government agreed Tuesday on controversial changes to a national infections control law, a government spokesman said, handing Berlin more power to impose tougher measures such as night-time curfews to halt the raging coronavirus pandemic

The adjusted law, which still needs to be approved by parliament, would allow Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to impose curfews from 9pm to 5am and close schools and businesses in areas with high infection rates.

