German govt agrees law for curfews, tougher virus measures: spokesman

The German government agreed Tuesday on controversial changes to a national infections control law, a government spokesman said, handing Berlin more power to impose tougher measures such as night-time curfews to halt the raging coronavirus pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The German government agreed Tuesday on controversial changes to a national infections control law, a government spokesman said, handing Berlin more power to impose tougher measures such as night-time curfews to halt the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The adjusted law, which still needs to be approved by parliament, would allow Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to impose curfews from 9pm to 5am and close schools and businesses in areas with high infection rates.