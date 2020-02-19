The German government has endorsed a bill that is set to strengthen efforts to combat right-wing extremism and hate crimes, Ulrike Demmer, the deputy government spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

"The German government has agreed on a bill aimed at strengthening the fight against right-wing extremism and hate crimes in the future," Demmer said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the bill is set to improve the implementation of similar measures taken by the government last October in the wake of the deadly synagogue shooting in the city of Halle.

Then, the government ordered large social networks to report to a special department of the criminal police on any death threats and incitement to hatred. Networks that fail to comply will be fined.

The new bill aims to supplement a number of existing articles of the criminal code. For example, protection against the slander of local politicians will be extended, while emergency workers will also receive protection from threats and violence. The article regarding degrees of punishment will be supplemented by a provision that lists anti-Semitism as a criminal motive.