BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The German government has taken into account reports about a potential regional foundation to support the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Wednesday, adding that the issue should be addressed to regional authorities behind the plan.

The Bild newspaper has reported that the regional authorities of the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern were considering creating an environmental foundation to sidestep possible US sanctions against the pipeline project.

The foundation would mark the pipeline as an important element of environmental protection and allow German companies to provide services through the foundation instead of the project operator, thus shielding them from sanctions.

"We, of course, did take the reports to account, but ... in case of Nord Stream 2 we are talking about an economic project, so there is no reason for us to take part in the present discussion," Demmer said at a briefing, adding that since this is "the initiative of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state, all questions should be asked there."