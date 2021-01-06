UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Gov't Aware Of Reports On Possible Creation Of Foundation To Support Nord Stream 2

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

German Gov't Aware of Reports on Possible Creation of Foundation to Support Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The German government has taken into account reports about a potential regional foundation to support the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Wednesday, adding that the issue should be addressed to regional authorities behind the plan.

The Bild newspaper has reported that the regional authorities of the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern were considering creating an environmental foundation to sidestep possible US sanctions against the pipeline project.

The foundation would mark the pipeline as an important element of environmental protection and allow German companies to provide services through the foundation instead of the project operator, thus shielding them from sanctions.

"We, of course, did take the reports to account, but ... in case of Nord Stream 2 we are talking about an economic project, so there is no reason for us to take part in the present discussion," Demmer said at a briefing, adding that since this is "the initiative of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state, all questions should be asked there."

Related Topics

German Nord Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai increases economic stimulus package to AED7. ..

12 minutes ago

Head of the Regional Centre for Preventive Diploma ..

49 minutes ago

Sharjah National Oil Corporation launches Gas Stor ..

1 hour ago

Emirati Judo team to participate in Doha Masters t ..

1 hour ago

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

2 hours ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.