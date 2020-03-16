UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Govt Bans Religious Assemblies, Closes Shops In Virus Fight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

German govt bans religious assemblies, closes shops in virus fight

The German government on Monday banned gatherings in churches, mosques and synagogues and ordered non-essential shops as well as playgrounds shut, as it battled to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The German government on Monday banned gatherings in churches, mosques and synagogues and ordered non-essential shops as well as playgrounds shut, as it battled to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Supermarkets, banks and post offices will stay open, but the sweeping restrictions aimed at "limiting social contact in public places" will leave most sites from museums to swimming pools to gyms shuttered.

Related Topics

German Post From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

25 minutes ago

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

1 hour ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

1 hour ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

1 hour ago

Cameroon, Morocco to host African club finals

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.