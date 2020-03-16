German govt bans religious assemblies, closes shops in virus fight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The German government on Monday banned gatherings in churches, mosques and synagogues and ordered non-essential shops as well as playgrounds shut, as it battled to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Supermarkets, banks and post offices will stay open, but the sweeping restrictions aimed at "limiting social contact in public places" will leave most sites from museums to swimming pools to gyms shuttered.