German Gov't Checking 3rd Legal Assistance Request From Russia In Navalny Case - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:06 AM

German Gov't Checking 3rd Legal Assistance Request From Russia in Navalny Case - Reports

The German government is reviewing the third request for legal assistance from Russia regarding the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was treated at a Berlin clinic, the dpa news agency reported on Monday, citing the German Justice Ministry

According to the ministry's spokesperson, the request came on Friday evening. The representative did not reveal the contents of the request.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, the request came on Friday evening. The representative did not reveal the contents of the request.

Meanwhile, the justice department of the city of Berlin is already checking the two previous legal assistance requests sent by Russia, the agency added.

More Stories From World

