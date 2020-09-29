The German government is reviewing the third request for legal assistance from Russia regarding the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was treated at a Berlin clinic, the dpa news agency reported on Monday, citing the German Justice Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The German government is reviewing the third request for legal assistance from Russia regarding the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was treated at a Berlin clinic, the dpa news agency reported on Monday, citing the German Justice Ministry.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, the request came on Friday evening. The representative did not reveal the contents of the request.

Meanwhile, the justice department of the city of Berlin is already checking the two previous legal assistance requests sent by Russia, the agency added.