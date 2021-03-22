UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Gov't Confirms Merkel's Conversation With UK's Johnson On Vaccine Supply Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:29 PM

German Gov't Confirms Merkel's Conversation With UK's Johnson on Vaccine Supply Issue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed by phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson the issue of coronavirus vaccine deliveries, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz confirmed on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed by phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson the issue of coronavirus vaccine deliveries, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz confirmed on Monday.

The official was asked at a briefing whether Merkel and Johnson talked about AstraZeneca vaccine exports controls from the European Union to the United Kingdom.

"I can say that the Federal Chancellor spoke to prime minister Johnson on the phone yesterday and that the distribution of the vaccine was part of the conversation. I can't tell you anything more from this confidential conversation," Fitz said.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU was ready to use all tools at its disposal to halt exports of vaccines destined to states which were manufacturing their own jabs. She specified that the matter concerned the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca firm, as it failed to fulfill its delivery commitments regarding the European nations.

Johnson is expected to discuss the blocking of vaccine exports to the UK separately with the heads of the EU countries prior to a virtual summit on Thursday, where the bloc members are due to talk about an eventual ban on vaccine exports.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports German European Union United Kingdom Angela Merkel All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lebanese Presidency Says 'Suprised' at Prime Minis ..

2 minutes ago

KP extends health emergency period

2 minutes ago

Australian HC greets Pakistanis on national day

2 minutes ago

Rain, hailstorm lashed different parts of Balochis ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief wishes 'swift recovery' for PM Imran Khan ..

2 minutes ago

Farooq Haider seeks early solution of Kashmir conf ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.