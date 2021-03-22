(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed by phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson the issue of coronavirus vaccine deliveries, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz confirmed on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed by phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson the issue of coronavirus vaccine deliveries, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz confirmed on Monday.

The official was asked at a briefing whether Merkel and Johnson talked about AstraZeneca vaccine exports controls from the European Union to the United Kingdom.

"I can say that the Federal Chancellor spoke to prime minister Johnson on the phone yesterday and that the distribution of the vaccine was part of the conversation. I can't tell you anything more from this confidential conversation," Fitz said.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU was ready to use all tools at its disposal to halt exports of vaccines destined to states which were manufacturing their own jabs. She specified that the matter concerned the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca firm, as it failed to fulfill its delivery commitments regarding the European nations.

Johnson is expected to discuss the blocking of vaccine exports to the UK separately with the heads of the EU countries prior to a virtual summit on Thursday, where the bloc members are due to talk about an eventual ban on vaccine exports.