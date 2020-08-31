UrduPoint.com
German Gov't Declines To Comment On Navalny's Health, Calls It Doctors' Responsibility

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:43 PM

German Gov't Declines to Comment on Navalny's Health, Calls It Doctors' Responsibility

The German government is not providing any information on the health condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin, as it is the doctors' responsibility to do so, the government spokesman said on Monday

"The information about Mr. Navalny's health is not provided by the Federal government, but by the doctors at Charit [clinic], who treat and examine him," Steffen Seibert told reporters when asked if there was any news about Navalny's condition and his contacts with Russia.

Seibert noted that the government had nothing to add to what the clinic's doctors had to say.

On August 20, Navalny suffered an acute health situation during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspicions that he had been poisoned as one of the possible reasons behind his condition.

Russian doctors subsequently found no traces of poison in his blood and urine samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in Navalny's blood due to a metabolic disbalance.

On August 22, Navalny, who is in a coma, was flown to Berlin for further treatment at the Charite clinic. According to the clinic, a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors was found in Navalny's system. Spiegel has reported that the Charite clinic requested assistance from German military experts in poisons and chemical weapons. The clinic also reportedly asked for information from the UK laboratory at Porton Down, which handled the probe into the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, as well as from the Bulgarian doctors that treated businessman Emilian Gebrev, who was poisoned in Sofia in 2015. Charite has refused to comment on the matter.

