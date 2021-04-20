UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Gov't Doing Everything Possible To Ensure Navalny Gets Proper Medical Care - Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:57 PM

German Gov't Doing Everything Possible to Ensure Navalny Gets Proper Medical Care - Merkel

The German government is worried about the health condition of Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny and is doing everything possible to ensure he gets appropriate medical care, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The German government is worried about the health condition of Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny and is doing everything possible to ensure he gets appropriate medical care, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian detention authority announced that a medical panel had made a decision to transfer Navalny from the prison where he serves his sentence on financial misconduct charges to a local hospital for convicts.

"Right now, we are extremely worried about Alexey Navalny, and the German government along with others is doing everything it can to make sure that he receives appropriate medical care," Merkel told PACE.

Related Topics

Russia German Angela Merkel From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Stalker arrested from Taylor Swift’s apartment i ..

3 minutes ago

EU to rule on J&J shot safety

24 seconds ago

7745 people received Covid-19 vaccination in last ..

25 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher 20 april 20 ..

25 minutes ago

Bulgarian Ambassador Arrives in Russian Foreign Mi ..

25 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Falls to Low ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.