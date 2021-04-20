The German government is worried about the health condition of Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny and is doing everything possible to ensure he gets appropriate medical care, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The German government is worried about the health condition of Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny and is doing everything possible to ensure he gets appropriate medical care, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian detention authority announced that a medical panel had made a decision to transfer Navalny from the prison where he serves his sentence on financial misconduct charges to a local hospital for convicts.

"Right now, we are extremely worried about Alexey Navalny, and the German government along with others is doing everything it can to make sure that he receives appropriate medical care," Merkel told PACE.