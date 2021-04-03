UrduPoint.com
German Gov't Has No Plan To Rebuild Destroyed Beirut Port - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:30 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The German government is aware that several private firms are going to put forth a plan to rebuild the destroyed Beirut port but is not part of it, the country's ambassador to Lebanon said Friday.

Reuters cited diplomatic sources as saying Thursday that Germany would make a multi-billion-dollar proposal to Lebanon on April 7 to redevelop the port and nearby areas, provided that Lebanese politicians put a government in place that can save the economy from collapsing.

"The Embassy... is aware of a study done by several private companies (HHLA, HPC, Roland Berger, Colliers) including a comprehensive proposal on the development of the port of Beirut and surrounding areas after the blast of August 4, 2020," Ambassador Andreas Kindl said in a statement.

"A group of representatives of these companies will come to Beirut next week to hold talks and present their study. Important: This is not a study or proposal presented by the German Government to rebuild the port of Beirut," he added.

The explosion of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate wiped out the port and surrounding neighborhoods, killing at least 200 people and injuring some 5,000 others. The destruction of Lebanon's main port and a major gateway for international trade dealt a severe blow to the national economy.

