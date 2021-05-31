UrduPoint.com
German Gov't In Touch With State Agencies Over US, Danish Surveillance Of Politicians

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:00 PM

German Gov't In Touch With State Agencies Over US, Danish Surveillance of Politicians

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The German government took note of media reports about Denmark's participation in US surveillance of politicians in Europe and is in contact with relevant state agencies over the issue, spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

On Sunday, a European media investigation, which included Germany's broadcasters NDR, WDR and the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, showed that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) cooperated with the US intelligence operations that targeted the highest-ranking European officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, from 2012 to 2014.

"The German government has taken note of the media reports and is in contact with all relevant national and international agencies for the investigation.

I would like to ask you to understand that the German government does not comment on cases concerning ... the activities of the special services. Thus, no statement is made as to whether the message is true. The German government reports on this issue primarily to the relevant authorities in the German Bundestag," Seibert said during a briefing

The government also declined to say if cooperation with danish intelligence will continue amid the new report.

"I have nothing to tell you about this," the spokesman said.

