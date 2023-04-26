German govt lifts growth forecast as outlook brightens

The German government Wednesday lifted its growth forecast for this year as rebounding industrial production and slowing inflation helped Europe's top economy weather an energy crisis

Frankfurt, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The German government Wednesday lifted its growth forecast for this year as rebounding industrial production and slowing inflation helped Europe's top economy weather an energy crisis.

The manufacturing powerhouse is forecast to grow 0.4 percent in 2023, the economy ministry said in its latest projections.

The prediction highlighted a steady improvement in Germany's fortunes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year triggered the energy crisis and sparked fears of recession.

The government's last forecast in January was 0.2 percent expansion, and back in October they had predicted a contraction of 0.4 percent in 2023.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the improved forecast was "truly remarkable", given the difficult backdrop.

"The German economy has proven to be adaptable and resilient," he told a press conference, adding that a "gradual recovery" was underway.

Germany was particularly hard hit by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and its reduction of gas deliveries, as its export-oriented economy had come to rely heavily on Russian energy.

But Berlin introduced massive relief measures to cushion consumers and businesses, and rushed to diversify its energy supplies.

Relatively mild winter weather also meant that gas storage was not depleted as quickly as some had feared.

Gas prices have fallen heavily in recent months, helping to bring down inflation from a decades-high peak of 10.4 percent in October. It stood at 7.4 percent in March.

The economy ministry noted that indicators such as industrial production and business climate surveys indicated an "economic upturn" later in the year.

The ministry forecast the recovery would gather pace next year, with the economy to grow 1.6 percent.

It predicted inflation would come in at 5.9 percent this year, and 2.7 percent in 2024.

Lower energy prices and the reopening of China's economy after long Covid shutdowns have boosted Germany's vast industrial sector in recent months.

Despite the brightening picture, high inflation was still set to weigh on the economy this year, with consumers' purchasing power hit, the ministry said.

The impact of falling costs would only be felt later in the year, it said.

On Friday, preliminary first quarter growth data will be released, which is expected to show the economy eked out weak growth and dodged a recession.

The economy suffered a shock 0.4 percent contraction in the final three months of last year as the fallout from the Ukraine war hit home.