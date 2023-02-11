UrduPoint.com

German Gov't Not Discussing Supply Of Combat Aircraft To Kiev - Foreign Minister

Published February 11, 2023

The German government is not discussing the supply of combat aircraft to Ukraine, as Berlin has first to fulfill its obligations under previous packages of military assistance to Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday

"It is not the kind of debate we are having," Baerbock told the Tagesspiegel newspaper, when asked about fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine.

The German top diplomat added that Berlin should quickly solve the previous tasks of supplying weapons to Kiev. Berlin has to make "difficult decisions," and therefore it is necessary "to carefully weigh them every time," Baerbock said.

"We are not talking about toys, but about heavy military equipment," the German foreign minister was quoted by Tagesspiegel as saying.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Germany has been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns. In January, the German government said it would send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine. In the near future, Germany will prepare two battalions of around 60 tanks in total for Kiev. In addition, Berlin agreed to provide re-export licenses for other countries willing to supply these German-made tanks.

