BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The German government is intended to allow the re-export of Polish MiG-29 fighters, which used to be in the German air force reserve, following a recent relevant request from Warsaw, German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing its sources.

Germany is considering allowing Poland to supply Ukraine with five Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters, which were sold to Warsaw in 2002, the report read.

A decision on Poland's request is expected to be made as early as Thursday.