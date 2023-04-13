UrduPoint.com

German Gov't Planning To Allow Poland To Supply Mig-29 Jets To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

German Gov't Planning to Allow Poland to Supply Mig-29 Jets to Ukraine - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The German government is intended to allow the re-export of Polish MiG-29 fighters, which used to be in the German air force reserve, following a recent relevant request from Warsaw, German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing its sources.

Germany is considering allowing Poland to supply Ukraine with five Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters, which were sold to Warsaw in 2002, the report read.

A decision on Poland's request is expected to be made as early as Thursday. 

Related Topics

Ukraine German Warsaw Poland From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

10 minutes ago
 National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

40 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu Presidentâ€˜s CupÂ final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu Presidentâ€˜s CupÂ final round begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.